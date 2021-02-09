If you have an instant pot, get this 64-ounce wide-mouth Ball jar

Mark Frauenfelder

I use my Zavor multi-cooker nearly every day — making chili, curry chicken, borscht, taco beef. Last night I made miso chicken tofu soup. We always have a lot left over, and the best way to store the leftovers is in a 64-ounce wide-mouth Ball jar with a plastic lid. Be sure to get the wide mouth jar, it's much more convenient.