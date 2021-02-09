I use my Zavor multi-cooker nearly every day — making chili, curry chicken, borscht, taco beef. Last night I made miso chicken tofu soup. We always have a lot left over, and the best way to store the leftovers is in a 64-ounce wide-mouth Ball jar with a plastic lid. Be sure to get the wide mouth jar, it's much more convenient.
If you have an instant pot, get this 64-ounce wide-mouth Ball jar
My favorite vegetable peeler
I've owned quite a few vegetable peelers, and the Kuhn Rikon model is my favorite. The blade is very sharp and it easily skins sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and even jicama. They are really cheap, too. Buy a 3-pack and share them with your friends. Every time they accidentally cut their finger using it, they'll… READ THE REST
Meat chopper is good for tofu, too
Here's how we cook tofu at my house: Freeze a block of firm or extra firm tofu until it's rock hard. Let it defrost for a few days in the refrigerator. Gently squeeze the water out of the block of tofu like a sponge. This gives the tofu a chewy, meatlike texture. Heat up a… READ THE REST
This tiny supercheap Gerber multitool comes with me on trips
The Gerber Shard is a TSA safe multitool that I've been grateful to have on a number of occasions while traveling. It's only 3 inches long and weighs 1/3 of an ounce, so you won't notice it until you need it. It has a small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry… READ THE REST
