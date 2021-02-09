Jared and Ivanka's grift netted up to $640MM during their White House tenure

Jared and Ivanka report somewhere between $172 and $640 million dollars in 'outside income' during their time as White House advisors.

CREW:

One major factor in their outside profits came from Ivanka Trump's ownership stake in the Trump Hotel in DC, just blocks from the White House and the locus of influence peddling in the Trump administration. Before business slowed down due to the pandemic, the couple paid a combined 23 visits to the hotel. All told, Ivanka made more than $13 million from the hotel since 2017, dropping from about $4 million a year between 2017 and 2019 to about $1.5 million last year, at least in part due to the pandemic. On top of the drop in revenue, there's an unexplained drop in the value of her ownership. Having previously claimed it to be worth between $5 million and $25 million, in her final disclosure she listed it as only worth $100,000 to $250,000. She did not report selling any of her ownership share in the hotel.

The hotel was far from Ivanka Trump's only controversial source of income while working in the White House. In 2018, Ivanka announced she was shutting down her namesake brand, and she later filed a disclosure with the government that "[a]ll operations of the business ceased on July 31, 2018." But we discovered that she still made up to $1 million from it in 2019 despite the fact that she claimed it no longer existed.