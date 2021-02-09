Judge reject's Ghislaine Maxwell's bid to keep deposition excerpts secret

Ghislaine Maxwell's 2016 deposition will not be kept under wraps, ruled a U.S. judge Monday. Maxwell claimed that excerpts from the recording will unfairly prejudice her forthcoming trial.

"There is no reason not to unseal this portion of testimony," the Manhattan-based judge wrote. "While the court acknowledges Ms. Maxwell's interest in a fair criminal trial, Ms. Maxwell can argue all her points to the presiding judge in her criminal trial, as she has already.

Maxwell is accused of trafficking teenage girls for child rapist and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died August 2019 in a jail cell while awaiting trial on his own charges