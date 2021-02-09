Legend of Beavis

This is an episode of the 1980s Legend of Zelda cartoon redubbed with dialog from Beavis and Butthead. Assuming you can stomach their ramblings in the first place, it's far better than it ought to be. This should be selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant. The only thing that could top it, I think, would be if they had dubbed Zelda with Peter Cook.

Featuring Beavis as Link. It took me forever looking for the right dialogue. A very special thanks to my sister Jameelah who did most of the lipsyncing and character masking. I couldn't have done it without her.