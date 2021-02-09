Mathematicians analyze the geometries of the Pringle

A Pringle is a hyperbolic paraboloid. Mel Magazine invited several mathematicians to analyze the delicious geometry of the chip. From Mel:

Theron Hitchman, Professor of Mathematics at the University of Northern Iowa: Usually, the way mathematicians talk about this kind of thing is in an equation, but I think equations tend to scare people off, so, I guess you could say that a hyperbolic paraboloid is a kind of surface that, when cut one way, it looks like parabolas opening down, and if you rotate it 90 degrees, it looks like parabolas opening up[…]

[Software engineer and mathematician Varun] Vachhar: Hyperbolic paraboloids are really interesting. They're my favorite shape actually, and aside from Pringles, they're used a lot in architecture because they're structurally really strong. Many shapes struggle with compression. A flat roof, for example, might buckle from too much weight, but with a hyperbolic paraboloid, the curves prevent buckling, just like how an arch is stronger than a straight beam.[…]

Hitchman: Pringles are all the same shape, which is part of the reason why they stack so well — there's a uniformity to them — but them being hyperbolic paraboloids means they don't move either, they fit nice and snug. Discs could spin or slide off of each other, but this shape nests together nicely.