Streaker play-by-play as called by announcer Kevin Harlan during Super Bowl

During Super Bowl LV, a streaker ran across the field during the game, as sometimes happens with high-profile events. I am guilty of wanting to see what that kind of maniac will do, but the coverage always cuts away as to not encourage such behavior.

But match together fan video from the stands with radio analyst Kevin Harlan and you have a pretty entertaining 45 seconds. "Pull up your pants, my man!" was probably the best color commentary of last night.

Harlan has been good at this kind of thing for a while now. He is able to call whatever event is happening on the field, be it "some goofball in a hat" or a confused "touchdown" cat.