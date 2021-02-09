The best AA lithium rechargeables

Long denied to consumers, rechargeable lithium AA batteries are finally a thing. Which are the best? Project Farm tested several brands, exhaustively, and compares them to standard nickel rechargeables.

The best brands were Vapcell [Li-Ion Wholesale] and Amptorrent [Amazon]. But they're not really worth it, given the price, compared to NiMH.

Bear in mind that at least some of these products bear the weirdlish brand names fronted by the unaccountable factories making them. So some picks might not be good for long.