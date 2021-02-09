There's no such thing as a bad dog. This Dog Training Essentials Course can turn even a problem pet around.

If you'd never gone to school, how smart would you be? Oh sure, you'd have picked up some tricks here and there on the street, but it's safe to say you'd be a whole lot less prepared for dealing with the world if you hadn't had some vigorous schooling in your youth.

So why do you think it would be any different for your dog?

According to the American Pet Product Association, only four percent of U.S. dogs are ever enrolled in a training class. Whether it's a pup who needs some basic socialization and command training or any older dog who's developed some behavioral issues, this Dog Training Essentials Course could end up being just the ticket to an even happier pet.

Rather than all the time and money it takes to attend in-person classes, this four-hour video course can help you guide your dog's progress at your own pace, all from your own home.

This training is led by certified instructor and member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers Ian Stone. After more than a decade of training dogs, his course can help your pooch cut down on or even fully eliminate behavior problems.

Through reinforcing positive behaviors, this collection of more than 30 lectures incorporating real dogs can help build confidence in your shy or fearful dog, while stimulating and exciting change in a dog who might be a little more set in their ways.

As Ian guides you and your pet step-by-step through core concepts, basic training commands, and approaches to adjust dog behaviors that need shifting, you'll also be strengthening the bond between you, leading to a happier, healthier pet and a better life overall for your four-legged best friend.

You can get your canine started now on the Dog Training Essentials Course and save over 90 percent at the same time. A $199 course, it's available now for only $14.99.

