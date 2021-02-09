You are in an alternate universe where U-Bounty doesn't exist. But people who live in the universes where it does exist report that has made the world a much more dangerous place, which is mitigated by the awesome YouTube shows that U-Bounty gig workers (often dressed as superheroes) produce.
U-Bounty: The World's First Bounty Hunting Gig App
