A family goes fishing and finds a paddling kangaroo who needs help

A family in Australia went out for a day of fishing and caught a kangaroo instead. They saw the western gray kangaroo struggling in the deep water and found a way to bring the animal back to shore.
Via Yahoo!
In Vermont, a moose got stuck on an active railroad bridge, and state fish and wildlife officials managed to remove the moose and relocate it to the wilderness with minimal injuries. READ THE REST
Usually cops use ladders to save stranded kitties from trees (at least that's the myth), but last week they used one in Lake Tahoe, California, to save a baby bear. After one cub stands on its mother's back, trying to open the top of a dumpster to free another cub who is trapped inside (who… READ THE REST
During a winter-training outing in a helicopter 1,000 feet above a snowy region in Scotland, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency happened to spot a dog perched on the ledge of a mountain, stranded in the snow below. Turns out the dog had been missing for two days. READ THE REST
