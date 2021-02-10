All the coronaviruses in the world would fit in a coke can

A mathematician in the UK calculates that if you somehow gathered all of the Covid-causing coronaviruses in the world, there'd not be enough of them to fill a coke can.

Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion – or two billion billion – SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time. Detailing the steps in his calculations, Yates said he used the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 – at an average of about 100 nanometers, or 100 billionths of a meter – and then figured out the volume of the spherical virus.

More than 100m infected and 2.3m dead worldwide, so far.