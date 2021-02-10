Irate woman at McDonald's fined $387 for Karen behavior

A an impatient Karen at an Australian McDonald's in New South Wales blew a gasket when her meal didn't instantly appear in front of her (video below).

"Twenty fucking minutes," the 28-year-old woman shouts. To which an employee tells her to "settle." To which she explodes. "No, don't tell me to fucking settle when you can't even cook a fresh fucking meal!"

As she verbally abuses the employees, many of them teenagers, even her young child can't take it, asking her to "Stop it, mum."

But there are consequences for Karen behavior in New South Wales. For these hostile shenanigans they fined her A$500 (US$387).

