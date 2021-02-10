Look at these incredibly realistic artificial humans from the Unreal game engine

Unreal announced its MetaHuman Creator, "a new tool that will empower anyone to create a bespoke photorealistic digital human, fully rigged and complete with hair and clothing, in a matter of minutes."
The talking mouths, always the trickiest part, are a giveaway that these aren't videos of real people, but MetaHumans are a clear sign that a bridge is being built across the Uncanny Valley.
Bringing compelling real-time digital humans to life is incredibly challenging and time-consuming. It can take months of research, costly scanning equipment, and an army of tech artists. What if we could make the process radically simpler, faster, and more scalable—without compromising on quality?