Man uses frozen pants to claim parking spots

As William Gibson famously wrote, "The street finds its own uses for things." Chicago resident Adam Selzer is using frozen pants instead of lawn chairs instead of parking cones to call dibs on public parking spaces that he's shoveled out.

"The one thing I tried this time that I haven't before is I also froze a couple of shirts, so we'll see if this works," he told CBS Chicago.

Selzer reportedly says he's doing it just for giggles but I bet he wouldn't be laughing if you dropped his trousers and swooped in on that sweet spot.