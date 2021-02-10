MLB chooses surveillance over vaccinations

Rather than require vaccination, Major League Baseball is demanding all players and associated staff wear electronic tracking devices from Spring Training to the World Series.

KCCI:

"Every covered Individual must wear a Kinexon contact tracing device at all times while in club facilities and during club directed travel and while engaged in team activities, including group workouts and practices," the manual says. "Repeated failure to wear the devices or repeated failure to return the devices to the Kinexon device docking station may be a basis for discipline," the manual says.

The manual states violations of the MLB or club codes of conduct or of spring training home quarantine "are subject to potential discipline, including but not limited to suspension or forfeiture of salary for days spent away from the club while in mandatory self-isolation or quarantine resulting from the violation."