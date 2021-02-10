The FurZapper gets all those stray pet hairs off your clothes

If you live in a home with a shedding dog or cat, just try to wear something black. Go ahead…we double-dog dare you. We guarantee that no matter whether you're sitting or standing, whether your clothes are dirty or fresh out of the dryer, it's likely covered in pet hair.

It's just a fact of life. If you live with a pet, you live with pet hair everywhere. Rather than feeling guilty about cursing your pet for something they can't control, users can actually take some control of their own by using the FurZapper Pet Hair Remover.

Safe and reusable, this 5-inch silicone lifesaver can finally rid your clothes of pet hair once and for all. Or, at least until your next wash cycle.

The process is elegantly simple. Users just drop the FurZapper into their washing machine and let it do its thing. The sticky adhesive surface starts tumbling through your wash, dislodging pet fun from clothing so it quietly rinses away down the drain. The hypoallergenic FurZapper never sticks to your clothes though, just ensuring that your washing machine actually does its job and leaves you with fresh, non-hairy clothes, bedding, towels, and more.

The process even picks up steam when you load the FurZapper during your drying cycle as well. The surface gets even stickier, prying away even pesky hairs so they get sucked harmlessly into your dryer's lint trap.

Rather than being forced to rewash clothes over and over again to yank all that pet hair out, the FurZapper digs it out in just one wash, saving users on time, detergent, and utility costs.

The FurZapper also assures you don't have to keep a lint roller nearby at all times. Your dog or cat might have their fur all over the furniture and the rest of your house, but the FurZapper makes sure that, at least when they come out of the washer and dryer, you're fur-free.

The FurZapper Pet Hair Remover comes as a two-pack with green and yellow versions. Right now, you can get both for just $12.99.

Prices subject to change.