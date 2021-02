Get a load of this Sackler Drug Cartel shill pushing OxyContin.

Once you found the right doctor and have told him or her about your pain don't be afraid to take what they give you. Often, it will be an opioid medication. Some patients may be afraid of taking opioids because they are perceived as too strong or addictive. But that is far from actual fact. Less than 1% of patients taking opioids actually become addicted.