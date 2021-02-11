A California restaurant shuts down after death threats for not allowing BLM masks

The Girl and the Fig, a popular "inventive" (as Fodor's called it) French restaurant in Sonoma, California, was displeased with a server who wore a Black Lives Matter mask to work. They told her she wasn't allowed to wear it on the job, so she quit. "I know how it feels to walk around in downtown Sonoma when you have darker skin than others and getting those sideway stares," she told ABC7. The restaurant, who has since received death threats, shut down yesterday without any announced plans on when they will reopen.

