Carote non-stick frying pans are coated with some kind of natural granite material and they have a bakelite handle that stays cool. They heat up quickly. I don't need to use a spatula with it — I just flip whatever it is that I'm cooking. Everything just slides right out of it and it's very easy to clean with water and a paper towel. You can try out the 8-inch frying pan to see if you like it before buying a larger pan.
Carote non-stick frying pans are excellent
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
If you have an instant pot, get this 64-ounce wide-mouth Ball jar
I use my Zavor multi-cooker nearly every day — making chili, curry chicken, borscht, taco beef. Last night I made miso chicken tofu soup. We always have a lot left over, and the best way to store the leftovers is in a 64-ounce wide-mouth Ball jar with a plastic lid. Be sure to get the… READ THE REST
My favorite vegetable peeler
I've owned quite a few vegetable peelers, and the Kuhn Rikon model is my favorite. The blade is very sharp and it easily skins sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and even jicama. They are really cheap, too. Buy a 3-pack and share them with your friends. Every time they accidentally cut their finger using it, they'll… READ THE REST
Meat chopper is good for tofu, too
Here's how we cook tofu at my house: Freeze a block of firm or extra firm tofu until it's rock hard. Let it defrost for a few days in the refrigerator. Gently squeeze the water out of the block of tofu like a sponge. This gives the tofu a chewy, meatlike texture. Heat up a… READ THE REST
WP Buzz was built to host WordPress websites and take the hassle out of web hosting
If you don't have a background in creating web pages, it's easy to misunderstand how the process of creating a site and making it available to visitors on the web actually works. Website building apps are everywhere out there, many with incredibly simple drag-and-drop interfaces that make building pages and actually putting together the core… READ THE REST
SecureMyEmail ensures every email you send or receive always stays protected
It's being called the largest digital security breach ever. Earlier this month, a leaked database inconspicuously titled Compilation of Many Breaches was made available in a popular hacking forum. Inside were 3.2 billion unique sets of email addresses and passwords, all aggregating from past leaks from Netflix, LinkedIn, and other platforms. It's almost double the… READ THE REST
The FurZapper gets all those stray pet hairs off your clothes
If you live in a home with a shedding dog or cat, just try to wear something black. Go ahead…we double-dog dare you. We guarantee that no matter whether you're sitting or standing, whether your clothes are dirty or fresh out of the dryer, it's likely covered in pet hair. It's just a fact of… READ THE REST