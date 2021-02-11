Carote non-stick frying pans are excellent

Carote non-stick frying pans are coated with some kind of natural granite material and they have a bakelite handle that stays cool. They heat up quickly. I don't need to use a spatula with it — I just flip whatever it is that I'm cooking. Everything just slides right out of it and it's very easy to clean with water and a paper towel. You can try out the 8-inch frying pan to see if you like it before buying a larger pan.