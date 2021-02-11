Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after offensive Instagram posts

It appears as though Lucasfilm has given actor and former mixed martial artist, Gina Carano, the boot after a series of offensive Instagram posts.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano shared several offensive posts on her Instagram stories Tuesday night, including one that likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.