Joss Whedon accused of abusive behavior on-set

"Joss was the vampire," writes Charisma Carpenter, reporting that the director was an abusive presence on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.
In a lengthy statement the actor posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Carpenter alleges that Whedon's "casually cruel" behavior included threatening to fire her, calling her "fat" when she was four months pregnant, asking her if she was going to "keep" her baby, and firing her after she gave birth.
A representative for Whedon declined to comment.
A supportive posting from co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar: