Marjorie Taylor Greene "openly cheated on husband with a polyamorous tantric sex guru" reports Daily Mail

It's every QAnon Karen's fantasy to have an affair with a tantric sex guru and a gym manager, but Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) got to live the dream, according to Daily Mail. When the the self-described "strong conservative Christian" worked at a gym ten years ago, she cheated on her husband with polyamorous tantric sex guru Craig Ivey, according to the paper. She also reportedly had an extramarital fling with gym manager Justin Tway.

From Daily Mail:

Neither man denied the affairs when approached by DailyMail.com.

Craig Ivey, the tantric sex practitioner, said: 'I will not respond to anything about this,' while the other man, Justin Tway, said: 'I have no interest in talking about anything to do with that woman. Everything with her comes to no good.'

…

In response to DailyMail.com's request for comment, Taylor Greene called the story 'ridiculous tabloid garbage spread by an avowed Communist,' and 'another attempt to smear my name because I'm the biggest threat to the Democrats' Socialist agenda.'

Her attorney L. Lin Wood, has previously said that an article about the allegations published by the New Yorker magazine was 'intended to smear her with false accusations, half-truths, misrepresentations, out-of-context statements, and agenda driven lies.'