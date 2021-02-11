More than 120 Republicans met in a zoom call to talk about forming a third party

With popular anti-Trump groups like the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump, and Republican anti-Trump outspoken individuals like Mitt Romney, Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jeff Flake, it's obvious that the Republican party is having an identity crisis. But now there are serious talks of splintering to form a "principled conservatism" center-right party in some form or another (whether that means an actual third party or a republican "faction"). And last Friday, more than 120 former Republican politicians and officials met in a Zoom call to talk about their options.

From The Guardian:

The early stage discussions include former elected Republicans, former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, George W Bush and Trump, ex-Republican ambassadors and Republican strategists, the people involved told Reuters… The plan would be to run candidates in some races but also to endorse centre-right candidates in others, be they Republicans, independents or Democrats, the people involved say. Evan McMullin, who was chief policy director for the House Republican conference and ran as an independent in the 2016 presidential election, told Reuters he co-hosted the Zoom call with former officials concerned about Trump's grip on the Republicans and the nativist turn the party had taken.

The Integrity party and the Center Right party were a couple of the names tossed around for this splinter group. And, according to The Guardian, one of the members from the Zoom call said, "…There is a far greater hunger for a new political party out there than I have ever experienced in my lifetime."

Image by Will Be Continued – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0