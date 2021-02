In this installment of Frank Zappa stories on TheAaronChannel, Frank talks about the novelty record he produced for Burt Ward who starred on the Batman TV series in the 1960s (then the most popular show on television).

The studio wanted to cash in on the success of the show and try and turn Ward into a teen idol. Problem was, he couldn't carry a tune in a bucket.

Here is the result (which opens with a warning ("This is a tough listen. Good luck"). Shatner, eat your heart out.

Image: YouTube