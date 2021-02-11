'Time Team' is making a comeback and you can help

Upon hearing that one of the greatest TV shows of all time, Time Team, was staging a revival I immediately became a contributor.

Time Team is a fantastic program that aired on British TV. Sir Tony Robinson, of Black Adder fame, works with an amazing and entertaining crew of archaeologists as they dig holes and sometimes find rocks all over the British Isles. Time Team spends 3 days trying to unearth secrets and making fun of the GeoPhys folks.

I signed up and fell into the wealth of content they are providing as the Team ramps to a return!

Heritage Daily:

Time Team first appeared on British television in early 1994, lasting two whole decades until it was cancelled in 2014. The show was created by television producer Tim Taylor and presented by actor Sir Tony Robinson, with each episode featuring a team of archaeologists carrying out an excavation over a period of three days. Over the show's duration, the most consistent archaeologists and specialists included Mick Aston, Carenza Lewis, John Gater, Francis Pryor, Stewart Ainsworth, and Phil Harding. When previously quizzed on the possibility of a Time Team return, Francis Pryor told TimeTeamDigital: "I think there certainly is, in a different format perhaps, but there is definitely still a need. There is a huge public interest in archaeology, and I think it should come back."

Mick Aston has some awesome style.