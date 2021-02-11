Watch this mom tackle a suspected peeping tom who was peeping on her daughter

Very early on a Sunday morning, Phyllis Pena of Lake Jackson, Texas spotted a suspected peeping tom peering into her 15-year-old daughter's window. The man took off and she called police. The cops spotted the alleged peeping perp nearby but he ran again, so Pena took him down herself. A dashcam caught the perfect play on video. From Click2Houston:

"The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, 'Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,'" Pena said[…]

[Nineteen-year-old Zane] Hawkins was booked into jail and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Roy Welch. Police said more charges could be added[…]

Pena said her kids knew of the suspect but did not know him personally.