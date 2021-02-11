Xyla Foxlin takes a trip and makes a map

Another fun video by Xyla Foxlin. She has memorialized a road trip and relocation west with a map made of wood grown in each state she passed thru.
Welcome to California. Hopefully she builds 100,000 tiny homes.
Another fun video by Xyla Foxlin. She has memorialized a road trip and relocation west with a map made of wood grown in each state she passed thru.
Welcome to California. Hopefully she builds 100,000 tiny homes.
Clive Barker's novel Cabal (filmed as Nightbreed) is about a man searching for Midian, a ghost town somewhere in the wilds of Alberta, Canada. There, a refuge for the monstrous and outcast among us may be found. The location is mysterious and vague, like its biblical inspiration. You're not supposed to find Midian if you… READ THE REST
"The Map" looks at the history of the famed MTA subway map in New York City and describes their process in creating a live map that shows train locations, temporary reroutes, and other real-time updates. I was very pleased to see the clip from The Warriors, because that is what I think of when I… READ THE REST
CashNet posted a weirdly wonderful map of popular local monsters from all around the globe. I have no idea why this was the sort of content that someone felt the need to make for a website about financial planning, but it happened. You can check out a larger version of the world cryptid map here,… READ THE REST
If you don't have a background in creating web pages, it's easy to misunderstand how the process of creating a site and making it available to visitors on the web actually works. Website building apps are everywhere out there, many with incredibly simple drag-and-drop interfaces that make building pages and actually putting together the core… READ THE REST
It's being called the largest digital security breach ever. Earlier this month, a leaked database inconspicuously titled Compilation of Many Breaches was made available in a popular hacking forum. Inside were 3.2 billion unique sets of email addresses and passwords, all aggregating from past leaks from Netflix, LinkedIn, and other platforms. It's almost double the… READ THE REST
If you live in a home with a shedding dog or cat, just try to wear something black. Go ahead…we double-dog dare you. We guarantee that no matter whether you're sitting or standing, whether your clothes are dirty or fresh out of the dryer, it's likely covered in pet hair. It's just a fact of… READ THE REST