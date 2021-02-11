Yikes – 4 out of 10 Republicans favor political violence to achieve their aims

NPR reports on a new survey from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) that shows how far a significant percentage of Republicans are willing to go to force the majority of Americans to live in their autocratic fantasyland.

From NPR:

The level of distrust among Republicans evident in the survey was such that about eight in 10 said the current political system is "stacked against conservatives and people with traditional values." A majority agreed with the statement, "The traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it."

The survey found that to be a minority sentiment — two out of three Americans overall rejected the use of violence in pursuit of political ends – and Cox emphasized that the finding reflected "attitudes and beliefs" rather than a disposition to do something.

"If I believe something, I may act on it, and I may not," [Daniel Cox, director of the AEI Survey Center on American Life] says. "We shouldn't run out and say, 'Oh, my goodness, 40% of Republicans are going to attack the Capitol,' But under the right circumstances, if you have this worldview, then you are more inclined to act in a certain way if you are presented with that option."