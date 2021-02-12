Cheap Old Houses showcases dwellings for under $100k

Cheap Old Houses' promise: "We cherry pick the most beautiful old houses for sale for under $100K and share them with you." I just signed up for their Instagram, because it's more fun than cruising Zillow.
[Via Core77]
