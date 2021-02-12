Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear still play as Nirvana

On the Howard Stern Show yesterday, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear revealed that they sometimes get together with Krist Novoselic and play Nirvana songs. (Smear, co-founder of punk pioneers The Germs, was Nirvana's touring guitarist.)

"Every once in a while, me and Krist and Dave get together and we do play as if we're Nirvana. So I don't have to miss it—we do it," Smear said[…] "Last time we did it at the house where we recorded the [latest Foo Fighters] album."

"We actually recorded some stuff," Grohl added.