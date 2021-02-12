Good deal on the FryDaddy electric deep fryer

The FryDaddy electric deep fryer is awesome — I use it a couple of times a week to fry sweet potato, butternut squash, and Brussels sprouts chips. (Here's the coconut oil I use with it.)

Lately, I've been frying very thinly cut slices of butternut squash. It's a bit tricky, because for five minutes it doesn't look like anything is happening, then suddenly the slices begin to brown, and about a minute later, they start to burn. There's a 30-second window where they are perfectly browned and on the edge of being crispy and chewy. With a little salt, they are one of the tastiest things I've ever eaten. See photo above. The photos below are of more thickly cut butternut squash, which is also delicious.