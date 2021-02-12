It's Friday, so enjoy these disturbing 1960s cereal commercials

I think my love for mid-century design comes from watching Saturday morning cereal commercials as a kid. But rewatching them, I realize that the mini-stories told in the commercials are often depressing and disturbing.

This compilation includes pitches for Cocoa Puffs (with a disturbingly unhinged bird), Apple Jacks (the most expensive cereal on the shelf — my mother rarely bought it), Lucky Charms (evil leprechaun curses kids with his magic fiddle, but the kids get the last laugh), Trix (clinically depressed rabbit suffering from learned helplessness). FrostyO's (Tennessee Tuxedo as a schoolmarmish cereal cop ).

[Via r/ObscureMedia]