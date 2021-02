This LEGO Boba Fett helmet is pretty awesome.

I am not particularly a Boba fan, but I love his armor. The character as portrayed during the Clone Wars is a whinging narcissist.

The character as retconned in The Mandalorian is far more compelling.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet 75277 Building Kit, Cool, Collectible Star Wars Character Building Set, New 2020 (625 Pieces) via Amazon