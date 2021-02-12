Me and Susie had *SO* much fun
Leo Moracchioli covers 'Crocodile Rock'
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Leo Moracchioli
- metal covers
'Free Bird' as covered by Leo Moracchioli
I am too busy using my lighter on this joint, but hell yeah! READ THE REST
Leo Moracchioli metals up that sea shanty
I absolutely like this better. READ THE REST
Leo Moraccholi covers The Beastie Boys 'Intergalactic'
Even more metal, I would say. READ THE REST
The Liteband Flex headlamp casts bright LED light over 210 degrees – and it weighs less than 3 oz.
If you need to see in the dark, you grab a flashlight – unless you need to keep your hands free. You can put on a headlamp, but even with a secure headband, they can often feel cumbersome and uncomfortable. And, since most of these lamps are almost like strapping a searchlight to your forehead,… READ THE REST
Check out deals on 10 of the coolest drones flying through the air, all at an extra 15% off
Drones are taking pictures of real estate properties, running surveillance missions, dropping off Amazon packages, and now, they may soon be fighting fires. But, for all their applications, none of those uses explain the #1 reason you absolutely need to get a drone. They're just incredibly fun. Thankfully, the prices now found on these 10… READ THE REST
Ready to be a chess master? These training sessions can boost your game, no matter your skill level
You always wanted to learn chess – and maybe you even picked up a move or two along the way. You know the Italian Game. You can launch a minority attack. You might even have tried the Sicilian Defense once or twice. But, the most basic chess strategies will only take you so far. Even… READ THE REST