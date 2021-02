State Senator John Reagan (R-NH) fumed when ten minutes of his day were put on hold so that Senator Sharon Carson (R-NH) could take a call regarding her daughter, who was in the hospital.

"I'm sorry, my daughter is currently hospitalized and her doctor is on the phone. I'm going to put the committee in recess for 10 minutes," she said. "Thank you."

To which Regan responds, "So nobody else can do anything. Bitch." Wow.