St. Louis police arrested two people this morning for stealing a funeral home van yesterday.

"Most importantly, the body being conveyed in the back of the vehicle has also been recovered," the St. Louis County Police Department tweeted.

NBC news reported that "a man and a woman stole the van just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday after it was left running outside a QuikTrip gas station. Authorities had released photos of the suspects and the van, asking for assistance."