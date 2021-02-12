Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill that allows a man (without a DNA test) to bar a woman from abortion

An anti-choice bill was introduced in Gilead, er, Tennessee this week and it's outrageous. The legislation would allow a man who claims to be the biological father to stop a woman from getting an abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. And he wouldn't have to take a DNA test, as long as he acknowledges he's the biological father. WTF?

From HuffPost:

The legislation, SB0494 in the Senate and HB1079 in the House, would require a court hearing to be held within 14 days of a petition being filed by the individual seeking an injunction.

At the hearing, if the man can prove that he is the biological father and that there is a "reasonable probability" that the woman would obtain an abortion, the court shall issue an injunction prohibiting her from terminating the pregnancy. Proof of parenthood requires only that the petitioner acknowledges paternity. A DNA test is not required.

If the woman violates the injunction by obtaining an abortion, the court may hold her in civil or criminal contempt. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.