This 1967 Porsche 911S is genuine fun in a period-perfect mustard yellow

This Porsche is always fun to drive, unless you are sitting in traffic. Even then it aint so bad.

The 2.0L flat six weighing down the back of the car sounds amazing, and this era of Porsche offers a phenomenal driver connection to the road. If you want the best of classic car feel in something actually still fast and fun in the canyons, this is it.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1967 Porsche 911S is a short-wheelbase coupe that was completed on June 19, 1967 finished in Bahama Yellow over black leatherette with Pepita cloth seat inserts. The car was purchased in Germany by an American serviceman, who subsequently had it imported to the US in 1974. It spent several years in Texas before a refurbishment was initiated during the 1990s. Work included a repaint in the factory color, reupholstering the interior, and refinishing the 15×4.5″ Fuchs wheels. The numbers-matching 2.0L flat-six and five-speed manual transaxle were also overhauled before the current owner acquired the car last year in an incomplete state. The selling dealer notes that the project was completed later in 2020. This 911S is now offered on consignment in Emeryville, California, with a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, a German registration card from 1967, records from the 1970s and 1980s, and a clean California title. Finished from the factory in Bahama Yellow (6605), the car was disassembled and repainted during previous ownership in the 1990s. The finish and trim are pictured up close in the gallery below, and a walk-around video can be viewed here.

Oh, the "Bahama" yellow is mustard to me.