These dairy cows look giddy with excitement as they gallop down a highway in Indiana after escaping from a farm. Unfortunately for them, the jig was up by the end of the day as they were rounded up and brought back to the farm.
Watch this week's happiest cows gallop down a highway after escaping their farm
- Delightful Creatures
- prison break
