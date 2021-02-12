Two young women describe what it's like to have QAnon cult followers for parents

Mark Frauenfelder

CNN interviewed two women about how their parents have become QAnon cultists. One said her parents have stocked up on a three-year supply of meat in preparation for an apocalyptic future prophesied by Q. The woman said if she could talk to the person or people pretending to be Q she would tell them that "they have ruined my life, that they've ruined my family."