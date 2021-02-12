Two young women describe what it's like to have QAnon cult followers for parents

New: Two women tell us how their parents began following QAnon and how it is tearing their families apart. https://t.co/uxqUYzLAoy pic.twitter.com/kCBoHdpvHL — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) February 11, 2021

CNN interviewed two women about how their parents have become QAnon cultists. One said her parents have stocked up on a three-year supply of meat in preparation for an apocalyptic future prophesied by Q. The woman said if she could talk to the person or people pretending to be Q she would tell them that "they have ruined my life, that they've ruined my family."