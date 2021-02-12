Caught on a police dash cam, a Lake Jackson, Texas mom tackles this peeping Tom suspect before the police get the chance. Go mom go!
Watch: Texas mom tackles man suspected of peeping in daughter's bedroom
Marjorie Taylor Greene "openly cheated on husband with a polyamorous tantric sex guru" reports Daily Mail
It's every QAnon Karen's fantasy to have an affair with a tantric sex guru and a gym manager, but Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) got to live the dream, according to Daily Mail. When the the self-described "strong conservative Christian" worked at a gym ten years ago, she cheated on her husband with polyamorous tantric sex…
Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs
Cancel culture has come for Fox News' Lou Dobbs, whose show was today suddenly axed at the right-wing broadcaster. According to the Los Angeles Times, Dobbs "remains under contract at Fox News but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company's networks again."Dobbs, a veteran financial news anchor, became known at Fox Business…
