This 13-minute video does a great job of chronicling the emergence, rise, and fall of the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon of 1983-86. It answers such vexing questions as "Why were there never any toy spin-offs of the show?" and "Did the kids ever find their way back to our reality?"
A brief history of the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon
- 1980s
- cartoons
- Dungeons & Dragons
- tabletop games
