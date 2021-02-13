Attorney Michael van der Veen laughed at during impeachment hearing

Disgraced former President Trump's lawyer spoke in his defense during the President's impeachment trial and got soundly laughed at in the hallowed Senate chambers. Michael van der Veen not only suggested that witnesses be deposed in his office, which is absurd, but he pronounced the city where his office is as "Philly-delphia" and took umbrage when the gallery laughed at him. President pro tempore of the the Senate Patrick Leahy (D-VT) had to call the chamber to order and demand proper decorum.