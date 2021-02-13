How every film noir ends

Alasdair Beckett-King distilled Scandinavian crime dramas into one scene for us last month. Now he does the same with classic Hollywood noir. In the final scene, we can fairly well surmise what happens for the rest of the movie, and we should assume that the plot is full of twists that we can't keep up with and make no sense in the real world, just like many real movies of the crime noir era. Yet we often watched just to see our favorite stars do their thing. I'd watch a full-length version of this one just to see Beckett-King deliver his deadpan nonsense for an hour or so.

[via reddit]