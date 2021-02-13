N.Y. governor's office "covered up" nursing home Covid deaths

We've known for at least a month that New York undercounted Covid deaths in nursing homes last year. Now we know that it was undercounted at the direction of the office of the state's governor, Andrew Cuomo.

According to a source who participated in the call, "DeRosa said the administration essentially 'froze' because it wasn't sure what information it was going to turn over to the DOJ, and didn't want whatever was told the lawmakers in response to the state joint committee hearing inquiries to be used against it in any way."

And that is a very different animal. Because the latter explanation suggests that the reason the Cuomo administration didn't release the full details of deaths in nursing homes to state legislators is because they were concerned about how that data might be used against them, politically speaking, if it fell into the hands of the Trump administration.Which is a very bad look — to say the least.