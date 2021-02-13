This massive 17-course collection can help you master Unity, the world's most popular game engine

If you want to learn how to create video games, either for mobile or on a PC, the perfect place to start learning is through Unity game development.

And, you definitely won't be the first to take that route. In fact, over half of all mobile games running today originally started from development in Unity, including stone classics like Monument Valley, Hearthstone, and even the mobile version of Call of Duty.

With 94 of the top 100 game development companies working with Unity, learning to build on the platform makes sense for casual developers or those looking to potentially get hired in the gaming field. With the training in The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle, any student can get on the path to understanding how this vital game creation system works.

The instruction collection is huge, featuring 17 courses and nearly 150 hours exploring every aspect of game creation in the Unity environment.

Building your own games is never easy, but even first time game development students can use the training in courses like Intro to Mobile Game Development and The Secret to Smoother Gameplay with Unity AI to internalize the basics. These courses lay the groundwork, offering valuable insight into the bedrock tools that Unity offers to game creators. From looking to build a simple 2D game to a sprawling 3D epic, the courses here explain how everything from simple click-and-drag features to more precise coding come together to build eye-popping game experiences.

After getting familiar with the fundamentals, a bulk of this collection further trains users in all the magic that Unity offers by rolling up their sleeves and actually doing it. Learners will get confident in coding by creating their own air hockey game. Meanwhile, crafting 3D art, models, and textures in Blender become second nature as students build a clone of the viral hit game, Flappy Bird.

Through each of these courses, students build a resume of working games that can showcase their growing skills, all while offering new tools to their development workbench to help create virtually any imaginable game environment.

The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle features $3,400 worth of the most intensive game creation training imaginable. And with this current offer, it's all available now for less than $3 per course, at only $44.99.

Prices subject to change.