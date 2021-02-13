Samantha Cole reports on a pandemic trend that's nothing to sniff at: vagina-scented face masks.

For fetish item sellers, the pandemic is an opportunity for a new kind of item: pussy masks.

Cat, who sells panties and socks as well as masks on Snifffr, said she's been selling the masks for almost a year. "I think people like them because they're able to enjoy a fetish outside of their home. I think it's like a little secret only they know and it makes it risky and fun," she said. "It's personally thrilling to me knowing that a mask I've had in my panties or shoes is now being worn on someone's face and they're enjoying it."