Dave Picciuto nerds out for over 13 minutes about pencils

I got a big kick out of this Make Something video. In it, Dave Picciuto spends 13 minutes talking about some of his favorite pencils while constantly apologizing for spending so much time talking about his favorite pencils. As fellow maker, Giaco Whatever, comments: "Did you say 'pencil = boring topic?' How Dare You!! HOW DARE YOU!!!!!"



Tl;Dr: Dave's favorite pencils (so far) are the Koh-i-Nor Mechanical Clutch Pencil (to keep in his pocket with his Field Notes notebook) and the Paper Mate SharpWriter Mechanical Pencil for having pencils all over the shop.



Image: YouTube