The Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater can blast a signal to the farthest reaches of your home

Every house is different. So is every lifestyle. With that in mind, it's easy to see how the seemingly simple act of getting home WiFi networked all-around your house might end up being a tougher assignment than you originally thought.

Your WiFi router might be top-of-the-line, but dead zones, physical obstructions, or just some serious distance might make it tough for a signal to reach all corners of your house or property like your upstairs bedroom, where the flighty signal means enough buffering during your Netflix streaming that you're ready to explode. Or getting WiFi all the way out to your garage workspace.

One tried and true recipe for getting past dodgy WiFi is with a WiFi repeater. That tactic expands the range of your WiFi signal, then rebroadcasts it over an even wider area. You can help get coverage to some of those remote nooks and crannies of your home with a device like the Super Boost WiFi Repeater.

Using standard WiFi 802.11b/g/n technology, the Super Boost is like a shot of nitro into your WiFi network. This repeater links into your current router and over its 2.4GHz bandwidth, pumps out your WiFi signal like it's AM radio in the dead of night. Well, maybe not that far, but the Super Boost does have a coverage range of up to 10 miles transmitting data up to 300Mbps.

The Super Boost plugs into any traditional AC outlet – and, with that kind of extension, you can finally get a strong wireless connection out to your garage or other remote points for all of your WLAN networks, without losing any of its punch.

The Super Boost even has a built-in AP mode, which can turn your wired internet connection into a wireless access point, further extending your WiFi coverage capabilities.

