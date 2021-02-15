Video essayist Jacob T. Swinney has a knack for contextualizing movies in inventive ways, inviting us to notice pieces we may have otherwise missed. One of my favorites is his "First and Final Frames" series, where he places the opening shot and the end shot of films side-by-side in a meditation on themes.
A supercut of first and final frames from movies
- filmmaking
- movie magic
